Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CINC, DXC, PXD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cincor Pharma Inc (Symbol: CINC), where a total volume of 1,705 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 170,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of CINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of CINC. Below is a chart showing CINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 10,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 11,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CINC options, DXC options, or PXD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
