Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHTR, HUM, TFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total volume of 5,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 552,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) options are showing a volume of 36,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

