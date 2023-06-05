Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHPT, RPD, ASO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 183,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 201.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 65,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 27,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.1% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 21,950 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 129.7% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,200 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, RPD options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
