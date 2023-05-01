Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHPT, RMBS, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 79,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 31,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 9,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 917,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,500 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 5,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

