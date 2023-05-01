News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHPT, RMBS, HELE

May 01, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 79,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 31,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 9,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 917,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,500 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 5,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, RMBS options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

