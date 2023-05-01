Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CF, SPT, TER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 10,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) options are showing a volume of 3,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) options are showing a volume of 6,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,500 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CF options, SPT options, or TER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.