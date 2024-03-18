News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: C, STNE, SAIC

March 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 77,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 9,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 20,895 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) saw options trading volume of 1,559 contracts, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

