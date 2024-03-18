Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: C, STNE, SAIC

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 20,895 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) saw options trading volume of 1,559 contracts, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, STNE options, or SAIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
