Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BX, EBIX, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 46,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 6,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 3,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.1% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 142,528 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 99.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 18,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

