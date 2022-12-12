Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BOX, GIS, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total of 7,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 726,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.9% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) saw options trading volume of 23,950 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 30,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
