Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BILL, WDC, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 13,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 5,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 23,194 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,800 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 43,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 5,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,800 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

