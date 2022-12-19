Markets
BFH

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BFH, PRVA, ZM

December 19, 2022 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total volume of 5,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 535,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.6% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) saw options trading volume of 7,079 contracts, representing approximately 707,900 underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of PRVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,900 underlying shares of PRVA. Below is a chart showing PRVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 37,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BFH options, PRVA options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

