Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, MSFT, EQT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 46,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 11,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 230,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 18,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 40,455 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 11,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

