Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZO, DVN, PFSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 77,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2450 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 32 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2450 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 38,879 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,586 contracts, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
