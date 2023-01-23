Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AYX, GME, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total volume of 114,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1399% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 28,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 185,579 contracts, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares or approximately 394.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 13,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 20,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 264.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 772,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AYX options, GME options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.