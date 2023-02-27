Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXSM, WM, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 5,904 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 590,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 11,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,300 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 4,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
