Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, STX, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 11,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 7,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 773,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 23,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
