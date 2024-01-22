News & Insights

Markets
AXP

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, STX, JNJ

January 22, 2024 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 11,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 7,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 773,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 23,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, STX options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PSDV Insider Buying
 BXMT Next Dividend Date
 KMB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
STX
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.