Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, BXP, JBHT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 15,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) options are showing a volume of 6,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,700 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 3,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
