Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVY, MGM, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), where a total volume of 10,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 199.9% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 32,926 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 15,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVY options, MGM options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VIVE
MNRL Videos
ANDV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.