Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVY, MGM, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), where a total volume of 10,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 199.9% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 32,926 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 15,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

