Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVGO, WM, CMA

May 20, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 17,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 13,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 3,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,500 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 9,785 contracts, representing approximately 978,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,400 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, WM options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

