Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVGO, SWKS, CTLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 10,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) options are showing a volume of 28,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

