Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVAV, DOCU, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 1,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 118,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.7% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,300 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 29,188 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 3,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 13,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 3,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, DOCU options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

