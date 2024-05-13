News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ATSG, CWH, FCX

May 13, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), where a total volume of 4,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 401,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.8% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 10,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 132,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 54,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

