Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ATMU, CMG, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU), where a total of 10,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 375.1% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 281,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,200 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 6,770 contracts, representing approximately 677,000 underlying shares or approximately 360.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 14,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 275.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 4,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
