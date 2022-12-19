Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APO, SMCI, RXDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 14,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 5,349 contracts, representing approximately 534,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX) saw options trading volume of 9,173 contracts, representing approximately 917,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of RXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,000 underlying shares of RXDX. Below is a chart showing RXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
