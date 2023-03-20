Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AON, CZR, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aon plc (Symbol: AON), where a total volume of 4,421 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 442,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,300 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 15,810 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 62,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 4,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
