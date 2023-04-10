Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, PXD, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 356,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 58.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 14,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 16,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 21,217 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 2,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

