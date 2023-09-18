Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, HLIT, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 323,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 17,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) options are showing a volume of 9,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of HLIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,800 underlying shares of HLIT. Below is a chart showing HLIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 8,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

