Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMWL, NTNX, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Well Corp (Symbol: AMWL), where a total of 6,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of AMWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of AMWL. Below is a chart showing AMWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 5,732 contracts, representing approximately 573,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 54,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 15,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

