Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMR, SHAK, NVCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 2,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 208,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,400 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 5,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 512,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 9,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 983,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

