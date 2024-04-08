News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMGN, HD, ETSY

April 08, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 12,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 13,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

