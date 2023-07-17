Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMC, GSAT, BKI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 375,761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 32,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) options are showing a volume of 57,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.1% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 29,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) options are showing a volume of 12,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.9% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

