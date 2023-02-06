Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMC, AMPY, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 521,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 102,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
Amplify Energy Corp (Symbol: AMPY) saw options trading volume of 4,313 contracts, representing approximately 431,300 underlying shares or approximately 111.6% of AMPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,347 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares of AMPY. Below is a chart showing AMPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 21,487 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 108% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, AMPY options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding APIC
STL Options Chain
HJLI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.