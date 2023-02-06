Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMC, AMPY, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 521,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 102,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Amplify Energy Corp (Symbol: AMPY) saw options trading volume of 4,313 contracts, representing approximately 431,300 underlying shares or approximately 111.6% of AMPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,347 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares of AMPY. Below is a chart showing AMPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 21,487 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 108% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, AMPY options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

