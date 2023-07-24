Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALK, IMAX, DHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total volume of 7,850 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 785,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 2,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 14,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, IMAX options, or DHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.