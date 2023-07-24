Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALK, IMAX, DHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total volume of 7,850 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 785,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 2,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 14,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALK options, IMAX options, or DHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
KTCC Videos
NWBI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.