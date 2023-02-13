Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALE, MDLZ, AJRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), where a total volume of 1,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of ALE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of ALE. Below is a chart showing ALE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) saw options trading volume of 35,105 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,600 underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) saw options trading volume of 5,060 contracts, representing approximately 506,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALE options, MDLZ options, or AJRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of SNBR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XLBC
Funds Holding KARO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.