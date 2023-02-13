Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALE, MDLZ, AJRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), where a total volume of 1,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of ALE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of ALE. Below is a chart showing ALE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) saw options trading volume of 35,105 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,600 underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) saw options trading volume of 5,060 contracts, representing approximately 506,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

