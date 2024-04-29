Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, FFIV, FOXA

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 2,782 contracts, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,500 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw options trading volume of 16,795 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 15,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
