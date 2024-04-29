News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, FFIV, FOXA

April 29, 2024 — 01:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 32,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,900 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 2,782 contracts, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,500 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw options trading volume of 16,795 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 15,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

