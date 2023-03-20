Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AIV, ORCL, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV), where a total volume of 6,179 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 617,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of AIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,100 underlying shares of AIV. Below is a chart showing AIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 34,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 5,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 28,973 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,400 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AIV options, ORCL options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
