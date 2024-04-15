News & Insights

Markets
ADSK

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADSK, AFRM, VIRT

April 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 6,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 613,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 25,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) saw options trading volume of 4,472 contracts, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, AFRM options, or VIRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HRZN shares outstanding history
 ALNA YTD Return
 PLYM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADSK
AFRM
VIRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.