Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADSK, AFRM, VIRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 6,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 613,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 25,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) saw options trading volume of 4,472 contracts, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, AFRM options, or VIRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

