Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, GOOG, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 21,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 167,035 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 18,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 351,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

