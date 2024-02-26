Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, FSLR, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 39,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 16,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 9,436 contracts, representing approximately 943,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

