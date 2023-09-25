Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ACCD, WSM, BMBL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accolade Inc (Symbol: ACCD), where a total volume of 9,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 974,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 233.1% of ACCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares of ACCD. Below is a chart showing ACCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 14,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 21,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.1% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 18,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
