Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABNB, UPST, CAR

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 24,213 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 4,228 contracts, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
