Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ABNB, UPST, CAR

April 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

April 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 21,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 24,213 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 4,228 contracts, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, UPST options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

