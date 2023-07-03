Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAPL, CSCO, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 681,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 68.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 65,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 157,725 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 40,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 24,712 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
