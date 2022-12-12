Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AA, SGEN, WTTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 25,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 3,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Select Energy Services Inc (Symbol: WTTR) options are showing a volume of 2,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of WTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WTTR. Below is a chart showing WTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

