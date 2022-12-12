Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AA, SGEN, WTTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 25,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 3,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Select Energy Services Inc (Symbol: WTTR) options are showing a volume of 2,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of WTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WTTR. Below is a chart showing WTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AA options, SGEN options, or WTTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ENI Split History
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding WestRock
IP YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.