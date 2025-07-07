Markets
ZVRA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZVRA, U, WNS

July 07, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: ZVRA), where a total volume of 8,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 896,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.1% of ZVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,700 underlying shares of ZVRA. Below is a chart showing ZVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 110,163 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wns (holdings) Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: WNS) options are showing a volume of 7,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of WNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of WNS. Below is a chart showing WNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
