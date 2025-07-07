Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZVRA, U, WNS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: ZVRA), where a total volume of 8,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 896,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.1% of ZVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 5,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,700 underlying shares of ZVRA. Below is a chart showing ZVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 110,163 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wns (holdings) Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: WNS) options are showing a volume of 7,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of WNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of WNS. Below is a chart showing WNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

