Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZVRA, U, WNS

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 110,163 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wns (holdings) Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: WNS) options are showing a volume of 7,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of WNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of WNS. Below is a chart showing WNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZVRA options, U options, or WNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PBL Historical Stock Prices
IRHG YTD Return
MOTS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.