Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, UPS, ITW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 15,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 30,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 4,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) saw options trading volume of 4,817 contracts, representing approximately 481,700 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

