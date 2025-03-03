Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, UPS, ITW

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 30,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 4,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) saw options trading volume of 4,817 contracts, representing approximately 481,700 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, UPS options, or ITW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
DTLK Historical Stock Prices
LUXA shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.