Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, TTD, DOCN

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 61,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 12,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 6,360 contracts, representing approximately 636,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, TTD options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Industrials Stocks
MSPR Videos
VHC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.