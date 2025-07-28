Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, TTD, DOCN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 8,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 830,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 61,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 12,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 6,360 contracts, representing approximately 636,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

