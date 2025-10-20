Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, DECK, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 7,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 12,558 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 2,882 contracts, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, DECK options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.