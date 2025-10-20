Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, DECK, NOC

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 12,558 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 2,882 contracts, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, DECK options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding TCB
AIN Split History
ASPN shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.