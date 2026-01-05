Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WULF, ZBIO, LEU

Zenas Biopharma Inc (Symbol: ZBIO) options are showing a volume of 1,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of ZBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of ZBIO. Below is a chart showing ZBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 4,585 contracts, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,900 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
