Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WULF, ZBIO, LEU

January 05, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF), where a total volume of 140,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 26,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Zenas Biopharma Inc (Symbol: ZBIO) options are showing a volume of 1,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of ZBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of ZBIO. Below is a chart showing ZBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 4,585 contracts, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,900 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WULF options, ZBIO options, or LEU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
