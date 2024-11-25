Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WMT, UPS, FSLR

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 25,682 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 7,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 27,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, UPS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EM Historical Stock Prices
ATRS Historical Stock Prices
CCC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.