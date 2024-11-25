News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WMT, UPS, FSLR

November 25, 2024 — 02:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 184,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 28,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 25,682 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 7,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 27,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

