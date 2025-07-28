Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WM, NNE, LMND

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 18,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 11,607 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WM options, NNE options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding WFD
Institutional Holders of TLTW
ASPL Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.