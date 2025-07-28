Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WM, NNE, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total volume of 9,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 958,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 18,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 11,607 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

