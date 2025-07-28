Markets
WM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WM, NNE, LMND

July 28, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total volume of 9,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 958,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 18,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,300 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 11,607 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WM options, NNE options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding WFD
 Institutional Holders of TLTW
 ASPL Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding WFD-> Institutional Holders of TLTW-> ASPL Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WM
NNE
LMND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.