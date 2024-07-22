Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WDC, UPS, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 23,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024 , with 9,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 45,926 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 33,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

